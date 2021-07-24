Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Receives C$22.23 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.75 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$20.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$15.87 and a 52-week high of C$21.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0567 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 52.23%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.