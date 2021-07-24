Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.65-6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.31. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-4% yr/yr to ~$19.3-19.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.66 billion.Kimberly-Clark also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.650-$6.900 EPS.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.66. 5,013,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.55. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

