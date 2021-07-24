Klimatas (KTS) Trading 23% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a market cap of $9,886.80 and $784.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Klimatas

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.