Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,093,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,583,000 after acquiring an additional 259,727 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,585,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,083,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,101,000 after purchasing an additional 86,396 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 234,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 96,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,069,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

KNX opened at $48.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

