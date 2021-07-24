Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.72. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.900-$4.050 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.73.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $51.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

