Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $54.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.73.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,338,000 after buying an additional 19,768 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after buying an additional 106,831 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 27,674 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

