Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Raised to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADRNY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

ADRNY stock opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

