Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Korea Electric Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nomura downgraded Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup downgraded Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, downgraded Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Korea Electric Power has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Korea Electric Power will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

