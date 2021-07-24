Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.36

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and traded as low as $27.25. Kuraray shares last traded at $27.62, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KURRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kuraray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kuraray from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 394.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.36.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuraray had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Kuraray Co., Ltd. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY)

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in resins, chemicals, fibers, and others businesses worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and stabilizers; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal displays and others; water-soluble PVA films for detergents and others; PVB film and Ionoplast interlayer for safety glass; EVOH resins for food packaging, automotive fuel tanks, stain-resistant wallpaper, vacuum insulation panels, and others; EVAL, a food packaging materials; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for food packaging materials.

