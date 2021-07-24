La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) vs. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Head-To-Head Comparison

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Fate Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical $33.42 million 3.12 -$39.42 million ($1.44) -2.63 Fate Therapeutics $31.43 million 257.87 -$173.39 million ($1.52) -56.70

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La Jolla Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Fate Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fate Therapeutics 0 3 11 0 2.79

La Jolla Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 295.78%. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $113.25, indicating a potential upside of 31.40%. Given La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe La Jolla Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical -27.37% N/A -18.76% Fate Therapeutics -461.69% -26.48% -18.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.7% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical beats Fate Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older. It offers GIAPREZA and XERAVA to hospitals and other healthcare organizations in the United States. Its product candidates that are in early stage clinical or preclinical development include TP-6076, an IV formulation of a fully synthetic fluorocycline derivative for the treatment of certain multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacteria; TP-271, an IV and oral formulation of a fully synthetic fluorocycline for the treatment of respiratory disease caused by bacterial biothreat and antibiotic-resistant public health pathogens, as well as bacterial pathogens associated with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and TP-2846, an IV formulation of a tetracycline for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of two off-the-shelf iPSC-derived CAR T-cell product candidates; strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to screen for and identify small molecule modulators that enhance the therapeutic properties of genetically-engineered T-cell immunotherapies; and a collaboration and option agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

