Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $283.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $170.05 and a 12 month high of $285.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.92.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.75.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

