Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,391 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.01 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $12.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 129.93, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 2.25.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.06%.

LADR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 609,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $150,175.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 613,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,343,942.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,121 shares of company stock worth $622,420 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

