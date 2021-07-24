Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.33% of Laird Superfood worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in Laird Superfood during the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laird Superfood during the first quarter worth $542,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 27.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 119.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laird Superfood stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54. The firm has a market cap of $251.54 million and a P/E ratio of -10.72.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Laird Superfood news, COO Scott Mcguire sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $30,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,240 shares of company stock valued at $357,433 in the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laird Superfood from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Laird Superfood in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

