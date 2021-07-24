Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $16.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.85. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $813.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

