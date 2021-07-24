Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 30.21%.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $813.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LBAI shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

