Lakestar II G.P. Ltd Invests $66.74 Million in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Lakestar II G.P. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,482,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,740,000. Oscar Health comprises approximately 20.9% of Lakestar II G.P. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $369.39 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

