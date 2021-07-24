Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,611,000 after purchasing an additional 78,515 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 21.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $104.02 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

