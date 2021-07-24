Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.50. 955,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.99. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,231,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,969,000 after acquiring an additional 388,100 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

