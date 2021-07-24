Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

NASDAQ:LABP opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. Landos Biopharma has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). As a group, analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABP. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $159,688,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $38,328,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $7,068,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $6,558,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $4,334,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

