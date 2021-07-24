LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LNXSF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

LNXSF stock opened at $70.43 on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $49.95 and a 52 week high of $80.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.13.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

