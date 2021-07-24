Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37. 132,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 162,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41.

Laramide Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LMRXF)

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Churchrock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.

