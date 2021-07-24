Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives C$44.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$44.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LB. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

TSE:LB opened at C$42.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.48. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$25.74 and a 52 week high of C$45.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.36.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$236.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.1940259 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

