Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Shares of LXRX opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.37.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 38,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

