LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Down 6%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 25,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,833,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research initiated coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LexinFintech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. The company had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oceanlink Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 15,513,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,062,000 after buying an additional 5,277,634 shares during the period. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,276,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in LexinFintech by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in LexinFintech by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after buying an additional 90,937 shares during the period. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

