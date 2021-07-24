Life On Earth (OTCMKTS:LFER) Trading Up 0.1%

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 40,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 446,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.14.

About Life On Earth (OTCMKTS:LFER)

Life On Earth, Inc operates as a cloud-based enterprise software developer and a provider. Its products are designed to help organizations innovate and modernize legacy systems while minimizing cost and risk of business disruptions and ensure regulatory compliance. The company focuses on technologies that include IOT, security, enterprise legacy software modernization, personal data and privacy compliance, enterprise software maintenance, and governance.

