Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given a $110.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a $110.00 price target on Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LSPD. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a C$115.00 price objective (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.77.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $85.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $88.63.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. Research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,644,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 871.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,759,000 after buying an additional 1,681,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 289.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,237,000 after buying an additional 689,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,157,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 47.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after buying an additional 586,614 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

