Linamar (TSE:LNR) PT Lowered to C$98.00 at TD Securities

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of TSE LNR opened at C$72.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Linamar has a 1 year low of C$37.15 and a 1 year high of C$91.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$77.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 13.37.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linamar will post 8.1538193 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is 7.39%.

In related news, Senior Officer Roxanne Phyllis Rose sold 1,734 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.55, for a total value of C$134,471.70. Also, Senior Officer Roger Fulton sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total transaction of C$532,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,416.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

