Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) traded down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.12. 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 349,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

LIND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 55,124 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $955,850.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,149.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,350.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,554 shares of company stock worth $2,289,187 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

