Litecoin Plus Market Cap Achieves $116,724.39 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $116,724.39 and $33.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,200.64 or 0.99915504 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00034091 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00052265 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000785 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00009938 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

