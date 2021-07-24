LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,194 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter worth $39,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 1.14. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

