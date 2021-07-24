LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in LKQ were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research upped their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.