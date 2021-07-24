Logos Global Management LP Invests $2.40 Million in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 224,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000. Logos Global Management LP owned about 1.57% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELDN. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,429. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

