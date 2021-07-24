Logos Global Management LP Purchases Shares of 700,000 Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,282,000. Cytokinetics accounts for approximately 1.6% of Logos Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $109,000.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

CYTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.36.

CYTK stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.04. 4,080,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,800,285. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $149,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 9,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $270,354.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,573 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.