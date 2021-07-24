Logos Global Management LP Purchases Shares of 800,000 Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KZR. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after buying an additional 90,519 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,321,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 107,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:KZR traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 81,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,629. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

KZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.