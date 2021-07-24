Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $221,000 in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $69,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $518,226.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,590. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of -0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

