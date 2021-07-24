Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Sells 4,913 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,540.74.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,660.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,667.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,438.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

