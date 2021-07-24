Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $12.52 Million Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 372,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $12,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,539,000 after acquiring an additional 754,573 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,317,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,716,000 after purchasing an additional 139,861 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,794,000 after purchasing an additional 88,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,799,000 after purchasing an additional 413,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in STAG Industrial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,799,000 after purchasing an additional 302,059 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $40.38. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.