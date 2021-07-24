Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $13.52 Million Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,023 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.39% of ALLETE worth $13,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ALLETE by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ALLETE by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.48.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALE. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

