Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $13.94 Million Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 351,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,108 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Cannae were worth $13,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 7,822.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,771,314.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $35,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,250. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $31.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.20. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.17 EPS. Cannae’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

