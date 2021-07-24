Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $14.99 Million Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.17% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $14,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 589.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,722,000 after acquiring an additional 18,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGA opened at $107.21 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $83.08 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.78.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.20.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

