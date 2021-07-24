Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 14,534 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,534 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Cabot were worth $10,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in Cabot by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Cabot by 238.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 42,996 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 440,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 88,607 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,434,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Cabot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,076,000 after acquiring an additional 57,399 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.27. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.