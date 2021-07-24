Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 7,652 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $8,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1,928.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,123,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,195 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth about $22,614,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth about $13,880,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,434,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,660,000 after buying an additional 579,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1,276.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 550,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,773,000 after buying an additional 510,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.