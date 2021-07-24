Lpwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Lpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,064. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.29. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $77.64 and a 1 year high of $104.83.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

