Lpwm LLC Buys 2,968 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Lpwm LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 3.7% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lpwm LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.92. 89,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,862. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.27.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

