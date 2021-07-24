Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

Shares of LUNA opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.75 million, a P/E ratio of 88.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57. Luna Innovations has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.41 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Luna Innovations will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 1.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 17.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 25.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. 47.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

