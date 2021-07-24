Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Given New $19.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) had its price objective decreased by analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 156.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of MGTA stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.37. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 14.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 84.9% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 40,596 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $11,237,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $7,104,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

