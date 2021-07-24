Man Group plc Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Man Group plc increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1,045.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,392 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 36,865 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 201,874 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,332,930,000 after purchasing an additional 194,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,056,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,426,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $173.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.02. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

