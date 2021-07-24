Man Group plc Purchases 32,113 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,113 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,485,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WestRock by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,743,000 after buying an additional 1,038,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $204,694,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 11.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,229,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,118,000 after buying an additional 325,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,127,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,788,000 after buying an additional 89,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK opened at $48.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.54.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

WRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

