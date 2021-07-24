Man Group plc Trims Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Man Group plc cut its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,120 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

NYSE IPG opened at $35.29 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.93. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

