Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.29. 54,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,940,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.